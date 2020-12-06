Maryam tells PML-N workers to remain steadfast, embrace FIRs

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addresses a social media workers convention in Lahore, on December 6, 2020. — Geo News

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addressed a social media workers convention in Lahore on Saturday during which she urged party workers to remain steadfast and embrace any cases registered against them by the government.

She said the people must know "how fearful the government is" of the Opposition.

Her remarks came ahead of a rally planned by the Pakistan Democratic Movement at Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan monument on December 13. Although Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the 11-party Opposition alliance will not be prevented from holding the rally, he vowed that cases will be registered against all organisers and facilitators of the rally as large gatherings are a violation of coronavirus safety protocols.



Maryam spoke at length about how the party's popularity and reach has been propelled by the social media teams and thanked them for their dedication.



"Thanks to our social media team, Nawaz Sharif's voice has reached across the country today," Maryam said, as she paid tribute to teams from across the provinces.



She thanked the social media teams for "continuing to carry forward Nawaz Sharif's narrative".

Taking aim at the government, she said that with a single roti (piece of bread) costing Rs30, a family of 8-10 people have no hope of making ends meet.

She said PM Imran Khan used to claim that the "green passport will be respected across the world" but now flights from Pakistan have been banned.

"Is there anyone who can ask him what became of the claims he made?" she inquired.

Speaking of the delay in LNG procurement, which ultimately led to high gas prices, she said "the prime minister's friends who run his kitchen were benefited".

"People hardly have any supply of gas in their homes, but they get unbelievably high bills," she followed by saying.









More to follow.





