Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Dec 06 2020
By
Web Desk

Maryam tells PML-N workers to remain steadfast, embrace FIRs

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 06, 2020

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addresses a social media workers convention in Lahore, on December 6, 2020. — Geo News

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addressed a social media workers convention in Lahore on Saturday during which she urged party workers to remain steadfast and embrace any cases registered against them by the government.

She said the people must know "how fearful the government is" of the Opposition.

Her remarks came ahead of a rally planned by the Pakistan Democratic Movement at Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan monument on December 13. Although Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the 11-party Opposition alliance will not be prevented from holding the rally, he vowed that cases will be registered against all organisers and facilitators of the rally as large gatherings are a violation of coronavirus safety protocols.

Maryam spoke at length about how the party's popularity and reach has been propelled by the social media teams and thanked them for their dedication.

"Thanks to our social media team, Nawaz Sharif's voice has reached across the country today," Maryam said, as she paid tribute to teams from across the provinces.

She thanked the social media teams for "continuing to carry forward Nawaz Sharif's narrative".

Taking aim at the government, she said that with a single roti (piece of bread) costing Rs30, a family of 8-10 people have no hope of making ends meet.

She said PM Imran Khan used to claim that the "green passport will be respected across the world" but now flights from Pakistan have been banned.

"Is there anyone who can ask him what became of the claims he made?" she inquired.

Speaking of the delay in LNG procurement, which ultimately led to high gas prices, she said "the prime minister's friends who run his kitchen were benefited".

"People hardly have any supply of gas in their homes, but they get unbelievably high bills," she followed by saying.



More to follow.


More From Pakistan:

1,128 candidates appear in Karachi University Visual Studies admission test 2021

1,128 candidates appear in Karachi University Visual Studies admission test 2021
Delay UHS Lahore professional BDS and MBBS exams, say angry students on Twitter

Delay UHS Lahore professional BDS and MBBS exams, say angry students on Twitter
Ex-Corps Commander Rawalpindi Lt Gen (retd) Mohsin Kamal passes away

Ex-Corps Commander Rawalpindi Lt Gen (retd) Mohsin Kamal passes away
Islamabad administration seals Shah Faisal Mosque's hall over violation of coronavirus SOPs

Islamabad administration seals Shah Faisal Mosque's hall over violation of coronavirus SOPs
Watch: On Sindh Culture Day, US Consulate Karachi members record message in Sindhi

Watch: On Sindh Culture Day, US Consulate Karachi members record message in Sindhi
Now Senate will hold NAB accountable, says Saleem Mandviwalla in hard-hitting press conference

Now Senate will hold NAB accountable, says Saleem Mandviwalla in hard-hitting press conference
Coronavirus in Pakistan: 3308 contract COVID-19 in single day, positivity ratio climbs to 7.94%

Coronavirus in Pakistan: 3308 contract COVID-19 in single day, positivity ratio climbs to 7.94%
7 coronavirus patients die in Peshawar hospital as oxygen cylinders fail to arrive on time

7 coronavirus patients die in Peshawar hospital as oxygen cylinders fail to arrive on time
Lahore’s Walton airport to be relocated to new site over safety issues

Lahore’s Walton airport to be relocated to new site over safety issues
Weather forecast: Karachi to witness clear weather over next 24 hours

Weather forecast: Karachi to witness clear weather over next 24 hours
Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari reveals story behind engagement ring

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari reveals story behind engagement ring

Poverty-stricken Kasur father throws 5 children in canal, 2 die

Poverty-stricken Kasur father throws 5 children in canal, 2 die

Latest

view all