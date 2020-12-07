US dollar rate against rupee on December 7

Can't connect right now! retry
KARACHI: The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs159.6 while its selling rate was Rs160.6 on Monday, December 7 at the opening of Pakistan's currency market.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE's Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

Read more: USD dollar rate against rupee on December 6

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar116.5118.5
Canadian Dollar122.5125.5
China Yuan24.5524.7
Euro191.5194
Japanese Yen1.551.58
Saudi Riyal42.1542.75
UAE Dirham43.2543.85
UK Pound Sterling 212.5215.5
US Dollar159.6160.6

