Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes release rendition of 'The Christmas Song' to spread love

Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello and her beau Shawn Mendes have released their version of The Christmas Song to spread love and kindness to everyone.



Camila and Shawn release their version of The Christmas Song on Saturday.

Cabello turned to Instagram and wrote, “This has been such a crazy year with so many challenges. This holiday season, it is more important than ever to spread love and kindness to everyone!”



“Shawn and I wanted to send all our love to you amazing humans so we put together something special for you, our rendition of #TheChristmasSong.”



The Treat You Better singer also took to the photo-video sharing platform and wrote, “Wanted to give you guys a few surprise songs for the holidays. #WONDER holiday deluxe is out now, including #TheChristmasSong with @camila_cabello.”



