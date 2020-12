Representational image. — Geo.tv/File

A Charsadda man had two of his cousins, both sisters, murdered as he wanted to take over their property, Superintendent of Police Darwesh Khan said Monday.



The two sisters had been murdered in their house on October 18, he said, adding that the man had hired paid killers to complete the task.

Police said that the alleged killers had been arrested while teams had been formed to arrest the main suspect, the victims' cousins.