Happy faces as life returns to normal for Pakistan cricketers after 2 weeks of New Zealand isolation

Coach Ejaz Ahmed and players after their release from 'Managed Isolation Facility' in New Zealand. Picture by Richard Boock / NZC.

KARACHI: Life finally returned to normal for the Pakistan cricket squad on Tuesday when they were released from a managed isolation facility in Christchurch, New Zealand.



They are now free to resume their cricket activities too.

The 53-member cricket squad was in managed isolation, confined to their rooms for the last 14 days since arrival in New Zealand. The initially agreed exemption to train during isolation was also revoked by the NZ health authorities after 10 players tested positive in the first six days of testing.

“52 members of the squad will be released from the MIQ facilities in Christchurch today. One case will remain in the Christchurch quarantine facility until fully recovered. One person repeatedly tested negative and is being released from the Auckland quarantine facility today, where they had been transferred on arrival as a precaution,” said an official of New Zealand health ministry.

Bowling coach Waqar Younis.

Soon after the announcement, an official of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed from New Zealand that the team has left the quarantine facility to spend some time in the hotel before flying to Queenstown to play.

The NZ health officials said that after extensive testing and completion of their time in managed isolation in Christchurch, the Canterbury DHB medical officer of health is satisfied these people pose a very low risk to the community.

The officials confirmed that five members who tested positive have recovered, while four were confirmed as historic cases.

“Within the Pakistan men’s cricket team there were six acute COVID-19 cases; all now recovered except for the one remaining in the Christchurch quarantine facility while four team members had positive PCR results, but are considered historical cases,” the statement by the NZ health ministry read.

One member who is yet to complete his quarantine is likely to be released from managed isolation Thursday night.

Back to normal

Following the release from managed isolation and completion of mandatory isolation period, Pakistani cricketers are now free to spend normal life in New Zealand and there won’t be any restriction on their movement.

Players having coffee. Picture credit Shadab Khan.

The Pakistan team will fly to Queenstown later in the day. Cricket activity will kick off from December 10 with an intra-squad game.

Members of Pakistan Shaheen and the Pakistan national team will now stay in separate facilities in Queenstown.

Pakistan Shaheens’ squad members will travel to Whangarei on December 14 where they will play a four-day game against New Zealand A form 17th. Pakistan’s senior national team will travel to Auckland on December 15 to play the first T20I on December 18.