pakistan
Tuesday Dec 08 2020
Mufti Zar Wali did not die of COVID-19: JUI-F leader

KARACHI: Jamia Ahsanul Uloom's founder and principal, Mufti Zarwali Khan, did not die of COVID-19 as reported in a section of media, JUI-F leader Qari Usman clarified on Tuesday.

In a statement, Qari Usman said that Mufti Zarwali was a chronic cardiac patient and was admitted to a hospital on Sunday for a regular check-up.

He passed away during the treatment, Usman added.

The hospital, however, had earlier stated that Mufti Zarwali was being treated for COVID-19 when he breathed his last.

A spokesperson for the Indus Hospital confirmed that the religious scholar was admitted to the hospital and succumbed to the deadly virus.

He had reportedly been shifted to the medical facility after his health condition worsened.

His funeral prayers would be offered today — Tuesday — at 2pm in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, according to a post on the seminary's Facebook page.

He had founded the Jamia Ahsanul Uloom and, in the late 1970s, also founded the Jamia Arabia Ahsanul Uloom in Karachi. Having authored a number of books, he also taught fiqh, or Islamic jurisprudence, tafsir, hadith, and tasawwuf.

The cleric was born in 1953 in Jehangira, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

