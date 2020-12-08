Pakistan's exports to US cross $400m in a month for the first time

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razzak Dawood. Photo: File

Pakistan's exports to the US were over $400 million in the month of October and November, said Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razzak Dawood on Tuesday.

"I am glad to share that exports of Pakistan to US during the months of Oct & Nov 2020 stood at USD 430 million & USD 437 million respectively," tweeted the adviser.

He said this is first time Pakistan's exports to the US have crossed the $400 million mark in a month.



Dawood lauded the the exporters for the "great achievement" and encouraged them to market their exports to the US aggressively so they may capture a "greater share of the market".



Last week, Dawood had announced that Pakistan's exports have crossed the $2 billion mark for a second consecutive month in November.

The commerce adviser said exports have increased by 7.2% year-on-year in November, according to the provisional figures received by the government.

"We have just received provisional figures for export of goods. I wish to congratulate our exporters that in these very difficult times with resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan and globally, our exports have increased by 7.2% in November 2020 over the same period last year," he had written.

Exports increased to $2.156 billion in November 2020 as compared to $2.011 billion in November 2019.

Dawood explained that for the first five months of the current year, the exports increased to $9.732 billion as compared to $9.545 billion over the same period last year.

He attributed this to the "hard work of our exporters", saying that they deserve praise for this accomplishment.