Tuesday Dec 08 2020
Lahore accountability court declares Shahbaz Sharif's wife Nusrat Shahbaz proclaimed offender

Tuesday Dec 08, 2020

A Lahore accountability court said the PML-N leader's wife was repeatedly summon, but did not turn up. Photo: AFP

LAHORE: An accountability court declared on Tuesday PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shahbaz a proclaimed offender in a money laundering case.

The court observed that Nusrat Shahbaz was repeatedly summoned to court but she didn’t turn up.

It said she was given a 30-day respite, which has completed.

During the proceedings, an associate lawyer representing the Sharif family said Advocate Amjad Pervez, the family's lawyer, couldn't appear in court as he was busy with a hearing of PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz's bail plea in the Supreme Court. 

This case will never finish like this, the judge responded.

Read more: Shahbaz Sharif indicted in money laundering case

He said the accused should cross-examine NAB's witnesses themselves and decide by 12 noon whether they will do it or not. 

The hearing was later adjourned.

Shehbaz Sharif, the former chief minister, is accused of accumulating assets worth Rs7,328 million in connivance with his co-accused family members, benamidars, front persons and close associations and for developing an organized system of money laundering.

The anti-graft watchdog has nominated a total of 20 individuals in the reference – Shahbaz’s wife Nusrat, his sons Hamza and Suleman, and daughters Rabia Imran and Javeria Ali.

