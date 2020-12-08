Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 08 2020
By
Web Desk

COVID-19 infections can be 'reduced by 70%' if people follow SOPs: Dr Yasmin Rashid

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 08, 2020

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid. Photo: File/ Geo.tv

LAHORE:  Punjab’s health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday said that COVID-19 infections can be reduced by 70% if people follow coronavirus safety measures.

She was addressing a press conference at Lahore's Mayo Hospital during which she shed light on the growing number of coronavirus positive cases in the province. 

"If the number of coronavirus patients continues to rise, problems may arise despite the availability of resources," Dr Rashid warned.

She added that if the government is compelled to impose a complete lockdown like before, then blue-collar workers and daily-wage earners will be the ones to suffer the most.

"If people follow the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs), such as wearing masks inside shops, then infections can be reduced by 70%," she said. 

Citing the latest COVID-19 figures, Dr Rashid said that 41 people succumbed to the disease over the last 24 hours, while 429 new cases emerged across the province. To contain the spread of the potentially deadly virus, 63 big and 3,300 micro-smart lockdowns have been imposed in Punjab, she added. 

"The cold season weakens our immune systems, which is why the cases are increasing," Dr Rashid said. "Given the current situation, I appeal to the Opposition to let the nation stay healthy [and put a hold on jalsas].

Important contact information

She also shared some important contact numbers with the masses in case they need any kind of information or help related to COVID-19.

The numbers are as follows:

042-99211136

042-99211137

042-99211138

"These are the numbers of our COVID-19 control rooms. People can call on these numbers to ask about hospitals, available beds, etc," she said. "Alternatively, you can dial 1122 if your condition has worsened and you need to go to the hospital. Our teams will arrive at your doorstep and transport you to the hospital."

She said that if someone tests positive for coronavirus, there is no need for them to panic as the government is here to help them in every possible way. 

"If you test positive for the virus but have no symptoms, we will tell you how to isolate yourselves at home," she assured. "And if you have symptoms and need hospitalisation, we will make arrangements for that too."

More From Pakistan:

PDM chief Fazl asks Opposition lawmakers to hand in resignations to party heads by Dec 31

PDM chief Fazl asks Opposition lawmakers to hand in resignations to party heads by Dec 31
Income tax returns: FBR says it has not extended deadline

Income tax returns: FBR says it has not extended deadline
Not going to IMF immediately was govt's biggest mistake: PM Imran Khan

Not going to IMF immediately was govt's biggest mistake: PM Imran Khan
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt passes bill to limit weight of children's school bags

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt passes bill to limit weight of children's school bags
'Touch me not': Firdous Awan criticises PML-N for new 'philosophy' after rally incident

'Touch me not': Firdous Awan criticises PML-N for new 'philosophy' after rally incident
Income tax returns: Taxpayers can file applications till midnight, says FBR

Income tax returns: Taxpayers can file applications till midnight, says FBR
Coronavirus in Lahore: Lockdown imposed in several areas as cases rise

Coronavirus in Lahore: Lockdown imposed in several areas as cases rise
Karachi: Policeman among 4 injured as City Courts balcony collapses

Karachi: Policeman among 4 injured as City Courts balcony collapses
Karachi businessman Siraj Kassam Teli passes away in Dubai

Karachi businessman Siraj Kassam Teli passes away in Dubai
PM's advisors, special assistants cannot be part of or chair cabinet committees: IHC

PM's advisors, special assistants cannot be part of or chair cabinet committees: IHC
Lahore accountability court declares Shahbaz Sharif's wife Nusrat Shahbaz proclaimed offender

Lahore accountability court declares Shahbaz Sharif's wife Nusrat Shahbaz proclaimed offender

Latest

view all