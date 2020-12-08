Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 08 2020
By
Web Desk

FBR says online system working smoothly, received record tax returns

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 08, 2020

The Federal Board of Revenue, formerly known as Central Board of Revenue, is a federal law enforcement agency of Pakistan. Photo: Geo. tv/File

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday said that the board is receiving record tax returns, hoping that if the trend continues, the total number of tax returns may reach 200,000 by the day's end.

Taking to Twitter, the FBR spokesperson revealed that its online system is functioning smoothly and a large number of taxpayers are preparing to file returns online.

Read more: Income tax returns: FBR says it has not extended deadline

"Today, FBR has received a record number of tax returns. Our online system is functioning smoothly and currently, a large number of taxpayers are preparing returns online and the numbers of returns are increasing quickly," he said in a tweet.

"If the trend continues, it is expected that the total number of returns for the day may reach near 200,000," he added.

Earlier in the day, the FBR had said that it had not extended the date for taxpayers to file their income tax returns.

A notification had circulated that had stated that the FBR had extended the date for filing of income tax returns till January 31, 2021.

However, soon after the notification circulated, the FBR spokesperson clarified that it had not issued any notification in this regard.


More From Pakistan:

Rashid Latif and seven others fired from PTV

Rashid Latif and seven others fired from PTV
PDM chief Fazl asks Opposition lawmakers to hand in resignations to party heads by Dec 31

PDM chief Fazl asks Opposition lawmakers to hand in resignations to party heads by Dec 31
Coronavirus claims 21 more lives in Sindh, infects 1,472 others

Coronavirus claims 21 more lives in Sindh, infects 1,472 others
Income tax returns 2020: FBR says it has not extended deadline

Income tax returns 2020: FBR says it has not extended deadline
Not going to IMF immediately was govt's biggest mistake: PM Imran Khan

Not going to IMF immediately was govt's biggest mistake: PM Imran Khan
COVID-19 infections can be 'reduced by 70%' if people follow SOPs: Dr Yasmin Rashid

COVID-19 infections can be 'reduced by 70%' if people follow SOPs: Dr Yasmin Rashid
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt passes bill to limit weight of children's school bags

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt passes bill to limit weight of children's school bags
'Touch me not': Firdous Awan criticises PML-N for new 'philosophy' after rally incident

'Touch me not': Firdous Awan criticises PML-N for new 'philosophy' after rally incident
Income tax returns: Taxpayers can file applications till midnight, says FBR

Income tax returns: Taxpayers can file applications till midnight, says FBR
Coronavirus in Lahore: Lockdown imposed in several areas as cases rise

Coronavirus in Lahore: Lockdown imposed in several areas as cases rise
Karachi: Policeman among 4 injured as City Courts balcony collapses

Karachi: Policeman among 4 injured as City Courts balcony collapses
Karachi businessman Siraj Kassam Teli passes away in Dubai

Karachi businessman Siraj Kassam Teli passes away in Dubai

Latest

view all