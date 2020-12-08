FBR says online system working smoothly, received record tax returns

The Federal Board of Revenue, formerly known as Central Board of Revenue, is a federal law enforcement agency of Pakistan. Photo: Geo. tv/File

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday said that the board is receiving record tax returns, hoping that if the trend continues, the total number of tax returns may reach 200,000 by the day's end.



Taking to Twitter, the FBR spokesperson revealed that its online system is functioning smoothly and a large number of taxpayers are preparing to file returns online.

"Today, FBR has received a record number of tax returns. Our online system is functioning smoothly and currently, a large number of taxpayers are preparing returns online and the numbers of returns are increasing quickly," he said in a tweet.



"If the trend continues, it is expected that the total number of returns for the day may reach near 200,000," he added.

Earlier in the day, the FBR had said that it had not extended the date for taxpayers to file their income tax returns.

A notification had circulated that had stated that the FBR had extended the date for filing of income tax returns till January 31, 2021.

However, soon after the notification circulated, the FBR spokesperson clarified that it had not issued any notification in this regard.



