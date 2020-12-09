PTI MPA Liaquat Ali caught cheating in Pakistan studies exam for BA degree

PTI MPA Liaquat Ali Khan. Photo: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly

LOWER DIR: PTI Lower Dir MPA Liaquat Ali was caught cheating during his undergraduate exam in the Malakand University, said a spokesperson of the varsity on Wednesday.

The spokesperson said the MPA was caught cheating last month in the Pakistan Studies exam for his Bachelor of Arts degree. He added that the lawmaker's results have been held.

The Malakand University said they have summoned the lawmaker to appear before a committee to explain his actions on December 17.

Ali was elected an MPA from the PK-17 Lower Dir-V constituency with 22,864 votes in the 2018 general elections. He had defeated MMA’s Saeed Gul during the polls.