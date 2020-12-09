Pakistani scientist receives international recognition for STEM research

Pakistani scientist Shazia Sadiq. Photo: Jang

The Australian Academy of Technology and Engineering (ATSE) has selected Pakistani scientist Shazia Sadiq for an advanced scientific research project.



Sadiq is being lauded for her successful research in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) education.

According to a report by the Daily Jang, Sadiq developed a solution for Business Information Systems to process information more effectively. Her work will significantly improve business process management, governance, risk and compliance data.

Sadiq is currently working at the School of Information Technology and Electrical Engineering in Queensland, Australia.



Appreciating her achievement, Senator Faisal Javed Khan tweeted that "the whole country is really proud of Shazia Sadiq."

She is part of the Data and Knowledge Engineering Research Group and is involved in teaching and conducting research in database and information systems.

Sadiq holds a PhD in Information Systems from the University of Queensland and a Masters degree in Computer Science from the Asian Institute of Technology in Bangkok, Thailand.





