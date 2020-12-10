Can't connect right now! retry
ICC releases T20I players' rankings, Malan continues as top batsman

Thursday Dec 10, 2020

England's Dawid Malan plays a shot during the international Twenty20 cricket match between England and Australia at the Ageas Bowl, in Southampton, southern England, September 8, 2020. — AFP

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) released the ranking list of players in Twenty20 Internationals here on Wednesday.

England's Dawid Malan remains on top of the batsmen list while Pakistan's Babar Azam is on second position.

Lokesh Rahul of India has been ranked third and Auron Finch is at fourth place.

In the bowlers' ranking list, the first and the second positions went to Afghanistan, grabbed by leg-spinner Rashid Khan and off-spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, respectively.

The third and the fourth places have gone to leg-spinners: Adil Rashid of England and Adam Zampa of Australia, respectively.

Left-arm spinner Imad Wasim is the only Pakistani bowler to be included in the top ten as he secured the eighth place in the ranking list.

In the allrounders' list, off-spinner Mohammad Nabi of Afghanistan has come first, left-arm spinner Shakeeb Al Hasan of Bangladesh second and off-spinner Glenn Maxwell of Australia third.

No Pakistani player made it to the allrounders' top ten list.


