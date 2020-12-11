Can't connect right now! retry
business
Friday Dec 11 2020
By
Web Desk

US dollar rate against Pakistani rupee on December 11

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 11, 2020

The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs160.4 while its selling rate was Rs161.2. Photo: Geo. tv/File 

KARACHI: The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs160.4 while its selling rate was Rs161.2 on Friday, December 10 at the opening of Pakistan's currency market.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE's Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

Read more: US dollar rates against rupee on Dec 2

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Currency118.5 
120.5
Canadian Dollar124
126
Euro193
196 
Saudi Riyal42.7 
43.2
Japanese Yen1.55
1.58 
China Yuan24.65
24.8
UAE Dirham44
44.5 
UK Pound Sterling213 
216
US Dollar160.4 
161.2

More From Business:

Govt stops sale of National Prize Bonds of Rs25,000

Govt stops sale of National Prize Bonds of Rs25,000
FBR sees record rise in filing of returns, income tax

FBR sees record rise in filing of returns, income tax
Rs40,000 premium prize bonds investment records 21% growth

Rs40,000 premium prize bonds investment records 21% growth
Gold rates in Pakistan on December 10

Gold rates in Pakistan on December 10
US dollar rate against Pakistani rupee on December 10

US dollar rate against Pakistani rupee on December 10
1,780,000 income tax returns filed: sources

1,780,000 income tax returns filed: sources

Pakistani rice exporters challenge Indian claim over basmati in EU

Pakistani rice exporters challenge Indian claim over basmati in EU
Last date: FBR receives 1.47m income tax returns

Last date: FBR receives 1.47m income tax returns
Gold sold being at Rs111,200 per tola in Pakistan on December 9

Gold sold being at Rs111,200 per tola in Pakistan on December 9
US dollar rate against Pakistani rupee on December 9

US dollar rate against Pakistani rupee on December 9
Pakistan among top five countries with most investment in first half of 2020: World Bank

Pakistan among top five countries with most investment in first half of 2020: World Bank
Income tax returns 2020: FBR says it has not extended deadline

Income tax returns 2020: FBR says it has not extended deadline

Latest

view all