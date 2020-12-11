FBR permits taxpayers seeking extension to file income tax returns

The taxpayers are allowed under the law to file annual income tax returns after the completion of the extended period granted by the Chief Commissioners Inland Revenue. Photo: Geo. tv/File

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has given permission to those taxpayers who sought an extension for filing income tax returns, The News reported on Friday.

The tax authority had earlier said that it will not be granting any more extensions to file income tax returns even after receiving less than 1.5 million returns.

However, Chief commissioners were told to allow returns if someone seeks to file them after December 8, 2020.

According to FBR, the taxpayers are allowed under the law to file annual income tax returns after the completion of the extended period granted by the Chief Commissioners Inland Revenue.

Read more: FBR says online system working smoothly, received record tax returns



Advising the taxpayers to file their returns as early as possible as late filing of tax returns will only be accepted after payment of surcharge calculated as per law, FBR has further clarified that necessary action against those non-filers who are eligible to file tax returns will soon be initiated as per law.

It may be recalled that FBR had given an opportunity to the taxpayers to seek an extension in date from their respective field office for filing of tax returns through online or manual way till 8th December.

Special directions were issued to all the field offices in this regard to provide maximum facilitation to the taxpayers so that they could file their tax returns within time.