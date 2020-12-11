Taylor Swift announces release of her 9th album ‘Evermore’, music video for song ‘Willow’

Taylor Swift has dropped her newest 9th studio album, Evermore and music video for song Willow to present her fans an early Christmas gift.

Taking to Instagram, the Love Story singer announced the release of ninth album called Evermore.

Taylor wrote in the caption “I have no idea what will come next. I have no idea about a lot of things these days and so I’ve clung to the one thing that keeps me connected to you all. That thing always has and always will be music. And may it continue, evermore.”



“My new album evermore is out now,” she said.

She also released the music video for the song Willow.

The singer said “life was a willow and it bent right to your wind. The #willowMusicVideo is out now!”



