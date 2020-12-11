Can't connect right now! retry
YouTube allows users to get rid of alcohol and gambling ads

Logo of the world's most popular video-streaming website, YouTube. Photo: AFP/ File
  • The feature will allow users to stop seeing ads related to gambling and alcohol
  • There will be no changes in policies for countries where alcohol and gambling ads are already banned
  • The feature will be rolled out to users in different phases, starting from the US.

Google has announced that YouTube users will now be able to get rid of gambling and alcohol ads if they do not wish to see them. 

According to a report by India Today, the feature will be rolled out to users starting next year in different phases. 

In the first phase, the feature will allow users to stop seeing gambling and alcohol ads in the United States. Later on, the feature will be introduced to users across the globe, in early 2021.

Google added that those countries, where there is a legal restriction on gambling and alcohol ads, will not see any change in their policies.

The company stated in a blogpost that it has decided to introduce the feature because both alcohol and gambling are sensitive topics, therefore, users should be able to control what they wish to see.

Google stated that it had "heard feedback that some people would prefer to limit ads in certain categories like alcohol, so today, we’re launching a new control in Ad Settings, enabling people to see fewer alcohol ads, with gambling as an additional option."

It added that some users will still be able to see those ads because ads are based on users' browsing history and are linked to the content being viewed on YouTube.

The blogpost also stated that the featured will not be able to filter out 100% of gambling and alcohol ads but it will weed out most of them.

