Karachi’s famous Burnes Road food street to get a makeover soon

Sunday Dec 13, 2020

Karachi’s famous food street, Burnes Road is an attraction for tourists as well as the locals of the metropolis. Photo: Geo. tv/File

  • District South Deputy Commissioner has formed a 10-member committee to devise a strategy in this regard.

  • The committee will work on the installation of standard-sized woodwork and signboards, and the evening traffic plan for the street.

  • The body will also propose a plan regarding the patch and pavement work and solutions for sewerage and drainage issues along the food street.

KARACHI: The District South administration has taken the decision to develop Karachi’s famous food street, Burnes Road, in a bid to make it more attractive and a delightful spot for the general public.

According to a news report published in The News, District South Deputy Commissioner Irshad Ali Sodhar, who also holds the additional charge of the South district municipal corporation (DMC) administrator, has constituted a 10-member committee to devise a plan in this regard.

The committee will be headed by the Aram Bagh assistant commissioner. Burnes Road traders’ union president, the Aram Bagh subdivision traffic DSP, the Aram Bagh DSP, and the South DMC Aram Bagh subdivision superintendent, engineer are the other members of the body.

The committee will propose a plan regarding the patch and pavement work and will work on strategies to resolve sewerage and drainage issues along the food street.

Read more: Australian journalist sings ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ during visit to Karachi's Burns Road

It has also been directed to propose a plan for the development and beautification of the Burnes Road food street, including the timely clean-up and garbage-lifting work.

From paintwork on the facade of the buildings along the street, the constituted committee will also work on the installation of standard-sized woodwork and signboards, and the evening traffic plan for the street.

