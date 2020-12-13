Can't connect right now! retry
Karachi University leaves candidates confused with erroneous question paper

The Karachi University said thet issued would be resolved during checking. 

KARACHI: The University of Karachi made "serious errors" in the entrance test for the Bachelor's programme held in the varsity on Sunday.

According to the exam paper seen by Geo News, question number 20 was followed by 41, while the answer sheet had the option of 21 after 20 leaving the candidates confused.

It is pertinent to mention here that in KU's entrance test, the varsity provides an answer sheet — where all the options are given — and a question paper. Both follow the same serial number.

Speaking to Geo News, the candidates said that they were not able to answer the questions correctly as they were left puzzled due to this error.

Image shows error in serial number. 

"Also, the invigilators could not guide us properly," they claimed.

According to the Karachi University administration, this is a typing error that will be addressed during the checking.

Meanwhile, commenting on the development, KU's teachers' association said the testing service set up by Karachi University will now become controversial after such a serious mistake and no one will adopt it.

Furthermore, KU's acting vice-chancellor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that the institute had used 300 classes for the entrance test amid COVID-19.

"The test — conducted with COVID-19 SOPs — were taken in 20 departments of the university," he said.

According to a press release issued by Karachi University later in the day, as many as 9, 114 candidates appeared in the written test for the academic year 2021.

The statement added that students will be able to check their test results on the university’s official website — www.uokadmission.edu.pk — on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 7:00 pm.

