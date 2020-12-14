Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Dec 14 2020
By
OCOur Correspondent

Coronavirus: More Peshawar neighbourhoods placed under smart lockdown

Monday Dec 14, 2020

Two weeks ago, another five neighbourhoods in Peshawar were placed under a smart lockdown. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
  • Smart lockdown imposed in several Peshawar localities
  • You can't enter or exit from these areas, have gatherings or pray with more than five people at a mosque.
  • All shops, except essential services, will be closed too.

PESHAWAR: Several neighbourhoods in Peshawar were placed under a smart lockdown by the district administration on Sunday amid an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the city.

On the recommendations of the district health officer, entry and exit points in Rashidabad along the Canal Road towards Pajaggi Road, Kabul River Canal Road and Charsadda Road have been closed to contain a breakout.

A smart lockdown was also imposed in areas near Lucky Dheri Road, Kabul River Canal and Nimra Public School Road, Sector D-II, Phase I Hayatabad, Street No 1, 2, 3 and Ghalib Street, Sethi Town and Haji Camp.

Read more: Health experts 'seriously concerned' over coronavirus re-infections in Pakistan

No gatherings are allowed in these areas and congregations in mosques have been restricted to five people.

All shops, except pharmacies, food supplies, tandoors, emergency services and general stores will remain closed.

Anyone violating the restrictions will be booked under sections 17 and 18 of the KP Epidemic Control and Emergency Relief Act 2020 and Section 33 of the National Disaster Management Authority Act, 2010.

Two weeks ago, another five neighbourhoods in Peshawar were placed under a smart lockdown.

Read more: Maulana Tariq Jameel contracts coronavirus, admitted to hospital

The sealed areas were Sectors E-VI and N-IV of Hayatabad, University Town area bound by Circular Lane, Park Road and Old Jamrud Road, Hayatabad Industrial Estate, and Peshawar Cantt area. 

Health professionals have raised serious concerns over the growing incidence of coronavirus re-infections at various health facilities in Pakistan – where several patients have reported having a repeated COVID-19 infection with severe illness a second time.

