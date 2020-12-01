Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Dec 01 2020
Peshawar imposes smart lockdown in five neighbourhoods as COVID-19 cases continue to increase

Tuesday Dec 01, 2020

No gatherings are allowed in these areas and congregations in mosques have been restricted to five people. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

PESHAWAR: The district administration of Peshawar imposed on Tuesday a smart lockdown in five neighbourhoods amid an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the city.

A notification for the smart lockdown was issued. It reads that the lockdown starts from 6pm today (Tuesday).

The sealed areas include Sectors E-VI and N-IV of Hayatabad, University Town area bound by Circular Lane, Park Road and Old Jamrud Road, Hayatabad Industrial Estate, and Peshawar Cantt area.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asghar said the aim is to prevent the spread of the virus.

No gatherings are allowed in these areas and congregations in mosques have been restricted to five people.

All shops except pharmacies, food supplies, tandoors and general stores will remain closed.

