Maulana Tariq Jameel contracts coronavirus, admitted to hospital

Pakistan's prominent religious figure, Maulana Tariq Jameel, has contracted the deadly coronavirus, he announced on his Twitter account on Sunday.

"Since last few days I was not feeling well," Maulana Tariq Jameel confirmed on Twitter. "On getting tested for COVID, it came positive."

The religious leader said he has checked himself into the hospital on the doctors' advice. "I request you all to make special du'ās," he added.

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate is at 8%, with 72 deaths recorded over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 8,796. The country's aggregate infections are 438,425, of which 46,692 are active cases.

