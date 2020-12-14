Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Dec 14 2020
By
Ahmed Faraz

PDM Lahore jalsa: Two cases registered for forced entry into Greater Iqbal Park

By
Ahmed Faraz

Monday Dec 14, 2020

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz at PDM's jalsa in Multan. Photo: Geo.tv/ file


  • Both cases registered by law enforcers at the Larri Adda police station
  • PDM workers accused of breaking the locks of a park gate and forcibly entering to hold a rally

LAHORE: Two cases were registered against the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s Lahore jalsa for forcibly entering the Greater Iqbal Park in Lahore and holding a public rally.

Both cases have been registered at the Larri Adda police station on the complaint of security staff. One of them was registered on the complaint of Zeeshan Haider Naqvi and the other on the complaint of supervisor Muhammad Yousuf.

In the FIR, it is stated that PDM leadership and workers broke locks and forcibly entered the park to make arrangements for a public gathering.

Read more: After Lahore jalsa, PDM top leadership meets at Raiwind to decide next steps

The PDM, an alliance of 11 opposition parties, held its rally in Lahore despite the authorities denying permission for it.

More From Pakistan:

YouTube, Gmail down in Pakistan, inaccessible to users

YouTube, Gmail down in Pakistan, inaccessible to users
'Good work': Shoaib Akhtar gives pat on the back to amazing Indian artist

'Good work': Shoaib Akhtar gives pat on the back to amazing Indian artist
Karachi man shoots dead suspect in court who murdered his son, say police

Karachi man shoots dead suspect in court who murdered his son, say police
NEPRA approves Rs1.11 per unit hike in Pakistan power tariff

NEPRA approves Rs1.11 per unit hike in Pakistan power tariff
PM Imran Khan commends naval forces for defense of country, providing security to CPEC

PM Imran Khan commends naval forces for defense of country, providing security to CPEC
Obstacles in justice created by state, yet courts blamed: IHC CJ Minallah

Obstacles in justice created by state, yet courts blamed: IHC CJ Minallah
CTD foils 'possible militant attack' on Islamabad Stock Exchange

CTD foils 'possible militant attack' on Islamabad Stock Exchange
Govt must make way for the Opposition, start negotiations, says Fawad Chaudhry

Govt must make way for the Opposition, start negotiations, says Fawad Chaudhry
After Lahore jalsa, PDM top leadership meets at Raiwind to decide next steps

After Lahore jalsa, PDM top leadership meets at Raiwind to decide next steps
Two arrested at Islamabad airport for smuggling narcotics to Saudi Arabia

Two arrested at Islamabad airport for smuggling narcotics to Saudi Arabia
Coronavirus vaccine to be available in Pakistan in two months: Dr Atta-ur-Rehman

Coronavirus vaccine to be available in Pakistan in two months: Dr Atta-ur-Rehman
Those who attended PDM's Lahore rally should self-quarantine, says Punjab health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid

Those who attended PDM's Lahore rally should self-quarantine, says Punjab health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid

Latest

view all