PDM Lahore jalsa: Two cases registered for forced entry into Greater Iqbal Park

Monday Dec 14, 2020
LAHORE: Two cases were registered against the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s Lahore jalsa for forcibly entering the Greater Iqbal Park in Lahore and holding a public rally.
Both cases have been registered at the Larri Adda police station on the complaint of security staff. One of them was registered on the complaint of Zeeshan Haider Naqvi and the other on the complaint of supervisor Muhammad Yousuf.
In the FIR, it is stated that PDM leadership and workers broke locks and forcibly entered the park to make arrangements for a public gathering.
Read more: After Lahore jalsa, PDM top leadership meets at Raiwind to decide next steps
The PDM, an alliance of 11 opposition parties, held its rally in Lahore despite the authorities denying permission for it.