Monday Dec 14 2020
Our Correspondent

After Lahore jalsa, PDM top leadership meets at Raiwind to decide next steps

Our Correspondent

Monday Dec 14, 2020

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz (L), PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, JUP leader Owais Noorani and PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto waving to supporters at Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan on December 13, 2020 during PDM's anti-government jalsa. Photo: PPI
  • PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has summoned a meeting after the Lahore jalsa to discuss the Opposition alliance's future strategy
  • It will be attended by PPP's Bilawal Bhutto, PML-N's Maryam Nawaz and other Opposition leaders
  • PM Imran Khan, too, is holding a meeting today to discuss the Opposition's strategies against the government

LAHORE: The top leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement is meeting at Jati Umrah, Raiwind today (Monday) to decide what’s next for the Opposition’s anti-government campaign.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will chair the meeting. It starts at 2pm.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other leaders of the Opposition parties are expected to attend.

It will be the first summit session of the alliance at Raiwind, and will be hosted by the PML-N vice president.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, too, has called a meeting of party leaders and spokespersons today to discuss a strategy to deal with the Opposition.

The developments come a day after PDM’s jalsa in Lahore Sunday night.

Fiery speeches were delivered by PDM chief Fazl, Maryam and Bilawal at the rally as a long march to Islamabad was announced.

Although no definite date was given for the march, Fazl put the timeframe for the march at the start of late January or early February next year. The PDM chief said the "illegitimate government" will not be allowed to rule, adding that the Opposition will only "rest after the PTI government is brought to an end".

PM Imran Khan's response

Terming the 11-party Opposition alliance's show as 'pathetic', PM Imran Khan said PDM had spent "so much money, time, effort and displayed utter callousness by endangering people's lives during the COVID-19 spike showing the scant regard they have for citizens' safety and well-being".

"I will never give an NRO," he reiterated. "Whatever future plans of further blackmail PDM may have, my message is categorical: There will never be an NRO from my govt no matter what tactics the looters devise."

