Monday Dec 14 2020
Google services down: YouTube, Gmail inaccessible to users in Pakistan and across the world

Monday Dec 14, 2020

  • No official statement has been made as to why the sites are down
  • Google's services are down in Pakistan and across the world
  • The outage had reportedly started at 4:30pm (PST)

The video-sharing website, YouTube, on Monday, became inaccessible to Pakistani users, as a post on the site reads "Something went wrong".

However, its is still not clear why the website is inaccessible.

Meanwhile, Gmail has also become inaccessible for Pakistani users. 

"We’re sorry, but your account is temporarily unavailable. We apologise for the inconvenience and suggest trying again in a few minutes.You can view the G Suite Status Dashboard for the current status of the service," the message from the site reads.

The outage appeared to affect all of Google’s services: Gmail, Google Drive and its other products were also experiencing issues. The Google search page was working as normal, however.

Google was hit by significant outage in August, which also took down its suite of online services and YouTube. Its products also experienced a smaller outage last month.

Responding to the development, Team YouTube said that it would update the users as soon as it had more news.

"We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now – our team is aware and looking into it. We'll update you here as soon as we have more news," it said.

Daily Express reported that Google's services, including YouTube, Google Meet, Hangouts, Google Maps, Google Calendar, the chatty AI, Google Nest Mini, and Google Nest Hub were facing problems across the world. 

Furthermore, Google Workspace Status Dashboard — that offers performance information for the following Google services — showed that all of Google's services  were down.

Similarly, Downdetector, a website that collects status reports from a series of sources, including Twitter, and reports said that the outage had started occurring from nearly 4:20pm (Pakistan Standard Time).

The screenshots from Downdetector showing the reports that the sites were down. 

This is a developing story and it will be updated as soon as more details are available. Please keep refreshing the page for timely updates.

