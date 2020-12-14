Can't connect right now! retry
Woman dies trying to take picture at edge of 80 meter cliff in Australia

Monday Dec 14, 2020

  • The 38-year-old woman was visiting the park with her husband and kid
  • She bypassed safety barriers and ignored the warning signs
  • The deceased screamed for help but the geography made it impossible for people to help her

An Australian woman lost her life by falling off a cliff while she was trying to capture a photograph, foreign media reported on Monday. 

According to CNN's affiliate Nine News, the tragic incident occurred at Grampians National Park, in Australia's Victoria state where the 38-year-old woman —identified as Rosy Loomba — was enjoying an excursion with her husband and child.

According to police officials, Loomba bypassed the safety barriers at the cliff and ignored the warning signs. She went ahead to pose on a dangerous rock for a photograph when she lost her balance and tripped over, falling 80 meters (about 262 feet) down the cliff.

People who witnessed the tragic incident told police that they heard the woman screaming but no one could help her. 

It took police and the state emergency service six hours to retrieve the woman's body.

After the tragic incident, the site was closed for the retrieval of the body but was reopened to the public by 10 pm.

