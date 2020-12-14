Karachi Univeristy announces schedule for reserved seats 2021

The deadline for the submission is December 24

The fee of the processing fee is Rs2,000

The University of Karachi on Monday announced the schedule for submission of online admission forms for the reserved seats in morning program 2021, a statement from the varsity said.

The reserved seats are for sports, University of Karachi employees, special persons, armed forces, lawyers' offspring, FATA, Northern Areas, and Azad Jammu Kashmir, rural Sindh, and Balochistan.

The in-charge KU Directorate of Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar said that the online admissions forms for reserved seats are available at the varsity's website.

The candidates will pay Rs2,000 as the processing fee, while they can submit their admission forms by December 24, 2020.

She informed that if a candidate has appeared in the entry test held on December 12 and 13, 2020, he/she would be eligible to apply for the admissions on a reserved seat in those departments.