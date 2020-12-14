Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Dec 14 2020
By
Web Desk

Karachi Univeristy announces schedule for reserved seats 2021

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 14, 2020

  • The deadline for the submission is December 24
  • The fee of the processing fee is Rs2,000  

The University of Karachi on Monday announced the schedule for submission of online admission forms for the reserved seats in morning program 2021, a statement from the varsity said.

The reserved seats are for sports, University of Karachi employees, special persons, armed forces, lawyers' offspring, FATA, Northern Areas, and Azad Jammu Kashmir, rural Sindh, and Balochistan.

The in-charge KU Directorate of Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar said that the online admissions forms for reserved seats are available at the varsity's website.

The candidates will pay Rs2,000 as the processing fee, while they can submit their admission forms by December 24, 2020.

She informed that if a candidate has appeared in the entry test held on December 12 and 13, 2020, he/she would be eligible to apply for the admissions on a reserved seat in those departments.

More From Pakistan:

Shehla Raza puts up picture of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Lahore funeral, calls it PDM jalsa

Shehla Raza puts up picture of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Lahore funeral, calls it PDM jalsa
'PDM lawmakers to submit resignation to party leaders on December 31': Maulana Fazl

'PDM lawmakers to submit resignation to party leaders on December 31': Maulana Fazl
Karachi University's faculty member captures meteor shower

Karachi University's faculty member captures meteor shower
Amnesty International report says Pakistan neglecting prisons amid coronavirus outbreak

Amnesty International report says Pakistan neglecting prisons amid coronavirus outbreak
Fact-check: YouTube has not been banned in Pakistan

Fact-check: YouTube has not been banned in Pakistan

Google down: YouTube, Gmail, Google Maps now accessible in Pakistan, across the world

Google down: YouTube, Gmail, Google Maps now accessible in Pakistan, across the world
'Good work': Shoaib Akhtar gives pat on the back to amazing Indian artist

'Good work': Shoaib Akhtar gives pat on the back to amazing Indian artist
Karachi man shoots dead suspect in court who murdered his son, say police

Karachi man shoots dead suspect in court who murdered his son, say police
NEPRA approves Rs1.11 per unit hike in Pakistan power tariff

NEPRA approves Rs1.11 per unit hike in Pakistan power tariff
PDM Lahore jalsa: Two cases registered for forced entry into Greater Iqbal Park

PDM Lahore jalsa: Two cases registered for forced entry into Greater Iqbal Park
PM Imran Khan commends naval forces for defense of country, providing security to CPEC

PM Imran Khan commends naval forces for defense of country, providing security to CPEC
Obstacles in justice created by state, yet courts blamed: IHC CJ Minallah

Obstacles in justice created by state, yet courts blamed: IHC CJ Minallah

Latest

view all