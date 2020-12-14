Petrol price in Pakistan likely to increase from December 16

A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station. — Reuters/Files

Petrol price likely to rise by Rs5.5

Govt did not raise petrol prices last month

Petrol prices in the country are expected to increase from December 16, sources informed Geo News on Monday.



Sources said that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), in this regard, had sent a summary to the Finance Division.

The price of petrol is expected to rise by Rs5.5 per litre; however, the finance division will make a final decision after Prime Minister Imran Khan's approval.

Last month, the government did not change the petrol prices for the month of December "in its endeavor to provide maximum relief to the public".

The current prices of petroleum products are as follows: