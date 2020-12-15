Meghan Markle wears swallow shaped earrings to spread message of hope after painful miscarriage

Meghan Markle wore earrings shaped like swallow, a universal symbol of hope and love, to spread the message of optimism after painful miscarriage, during her surprise appearance on a TV show to honour real heroes, experts believe.

The Duchess of Sussex won the hearts of fans with her surprise appearance on TV.

Meghan appeared on CNN's annual Heroes TV special Sunday where the Duchess can be seen wearing a pair of gold earrings, shaped like swallows.

According to reports, Meghan wore the swallow shaped earrings as she wanted to spread the message of hope and love after her heartbreaking miscarriage last month.

Although, she appeared to honour the ‘private heroes’ of the pandemic and didn’t discuss her personal experience during her appearance on TV, experts believe she spreads the message of hope with her jewelry as she sported the earnings shaped like swallow, a universal symbol of hope and love.

Moreover, the report further says that swallow was a totem bird for moms in sorrow and the ancient Romans believed that this bird embodied the souls of children who had been lost in childbirth.