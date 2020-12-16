Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Dec 16 2020
US dollar being sold at Rs160.8 in open market on Dec 16

Wednesday Dec 16, 2020

The buying rate of US Dollar is Rs160.2 while its selling rate is Rs160.8 at the opening of Pakistan's currency market. Photo: File

KARACHI: The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs160.2 while its selling rate was Rs160.8 on Wednesday, December 16 at the opening of Pakistan's currency market.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE's Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar119121
Canadian Dollar123.5125.5
China Yuan24.524.65
Euro193.5196
Japanese Yen1.551.58
Saudi Riyal42.442.8
UAE Dirham43.444
UK Pound Sterling212215
US Dollar160.2160.8

