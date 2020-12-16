Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Dec 16 2020
By
OCOur Correspondent

Senior Karachi cop arrested over involvement in kidnapping builder for ransom

By
OCOur Correspondent

Wednesday Dec 16, 2020

The builder had registered a case against his kidnappers at the Gulistan-e-Jauhar police station. The investigation was transferred to the AVCC. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
  • Karachi DSP and seven others kidnap a builder in Gulistan-e-Jauhar
  • AVCC team arrests six of the men. Search under way for DSP's son.
  • Gang asked builder for Rs10 million in ransom
  • The builder was reportedly kept at DSP's office 

KARACHI: A deputy superintendent of police and five others were taken into custody by the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) over charges of kidnapping a builder for ransom in Karachi.

On December 2, a builder was abducted by seven men from Karachi's Mughal Hazara Goth. Four of the men were in a mobile van wearing police uniforms and three others in a car.

The builder was handcuffed and blindfolded and taken to an isolated place, the police said.

One of the men dressed as a cop told the builder he is an assistant director at NAB. He demanded the builder pay Rs10 million to the gang.

Read more: Peshawar men allegedly kidnap transgender woman, sexually abuse her in car

After paying Rs1 million, which the kidnappers received in the Sabzi Mandi area, and signing several stamp papers, the builder was released.

On December 7, he got a phone call from the man pretending to work for NAB, asking to bring Rs700,000 to a location in North Nazimabad.

On December 9, the builder registered a case against the kidnappers at the Gulistan-e-Jauhar police station. The investigation was transferred to the AVCC.

AVCC’s investigation of kidnapping

AVCC says it found that the builder was actually kept at the office of Saeedabad DSP Rashid Iqbal.

The DSP’s mobile van was used in the kidnapping.

A team of the crime cell arrested the DSP, his driver, head constable Nasir and gunman Amir Tanoli and three others for kidnapping the builder.

A search for the DSP’s son, who is suspected to be involved in the kidnapping too, is under way.

More From Pakistan:

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar-led Afghan Taliban delegation to arrive in Islamabad today

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar-led Afghan Taliban delegation to arrive in Islamabad today
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 16

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 16
PM Imran Khan to inaugurate cricket stadium at Hayatabad Sports Complex today

PM Imran Khan to inaugurate cricket stadium at Hayatabad Sports Complex today
Lt Gen Satti to take charge as new NDMA chief

Lt Gen Satti to take charge as new NDMA chief
Karachi to have colder night with strong winds over next 24 hours: PMD

Karachi to have colder night with strong winds over next 24 hours: PMD
With virus claiming 105 lives, Pakistan surpasses grim milestone of 9,000 COVID-19 deaths

With virus claiming 105 lives, Pakistan surpasses grim milestone of 9,000 COVID-19 deaths

MDCAT 2020 results: PMC explains paper checking procedure

MDCAT 2020 results: PMC explains paper checking procedure
Wild tiger kills 45 goats in Lower Dir

Wild tiger kills 45 goats in Lower Dir
APS attack: Families of martyrs call for peace as Pakistan commemorates 6th anniversary today

APS attack: Families of martyrs call for peace as Pakistan commemorates 6th anniversary today
MDCAT 2020 result announced by PMC

MDCAT 2020 result announced by PMC
MDCAT 2020 students, others upset over Punjab higher education minister's comments

MDCAT 2020 students, others upset over Punjab higher education minister's comments
Hammad Azhar claims to have caught Maryam Nawaz's 'amateur Photoshop trick'

Hammad Azhar claims to have caught Maryam Nawaz's 'amateur Photoshop trick'

Latest

view all