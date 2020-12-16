Senior Karachi cop arrested over involvement in kidnapping builder for ransom

The builder had registered a case against his kidnappers at the Gulistan-e-Jauhar police station. The investigation was transferred to the AVCC. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

Karachi DSP and seven others kidnap a builder in Gulistan-e-Jauhar

AVCC team arrests six of the men. Search under way for DSP's son.

Gang asked builder for Rs10 million in ransom

The builder was reportedly kept at DSP's office

KARACHI: A deputy superintendent of police and five others were taken into custody by the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) over charges of kidnapping a builder for ransom in Karachi.

On December 2, a builder was abducted by seven men from Karachi's Mughal Hazara Goth. Four of the men were in a mobile van wearing police uniforms and three others in a car.

The builder was handcuffed and blindfolded and taken to an isolated place, the police said.

One of the men dressed as a cop told the builder he is an assistant director at NAB. He demanded the builder pay Rs10 million to the gang.

After paying Rs1 million, which the kidnappers received in the Sabzi Mandi area, and signing several stamp papers, the builder was released.

On December 7, he got a phone call from the man pretending to work for NAB, asking to bring Rs700,000 to a location in North Nazimabad.

On December 9, the builder registered a case against the kidnappers at the Gulistan-e-Jauhar police station. The investigation was transferred to the AVCC.

AVCC’s investigation of kidnapping

AVCC says it found that the builder was actually kept at the office of Saeedabad DSP Rashid Iqbal.

The DSP’s mobile van was used in the kidnapping.

A team of the crime cell arrested the DSP, his driver, head constable Nasir and gunman Amir Tanoli and three others for kidnapping the builder.

A search for the DSP’s son, who is suspected to be involved in the kidnapping too, is under way.