Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Dec 06 2020
By
Web Desk

Peshawar men allegedly kidnap transgender woman, sexually abuse her in car

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 06, 2020

Unsplash/Usama Sher Khan/via Geo.tv

PESHAWAR: A group of unidentified men allegedly sexually abused a transgender woman in a moving car after kidnapping her, police confirmed on Sunday. The incident took place in Peshawar's Chamkani neighbourhood.

According to the police, a first information report (FIR) of the incident has been registered. However, it is unclear if the case only included a charge of kidnapping or gang-rape as well.

"I was going home after a programme [event] when unknown individuals forcibly threw me inside their car and whisked off," the transgender woman told police.

"They cut my hair and snatched my mobile phone. They also raped me" in the car, she claimed. "They let go of me near Chughal Pura and left me there."

Members of the marginalised transgender community are often targeted by criminals across the country. 

In September this year, some unidentified men opened fire on two transgender individuals, killing one and wounding the other in Peshawar's Palosi neighbourhood.

According to the president of transgender rights group TransAction Alliance Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Farzana Ilyas, in the last four or five years, more than 500 transgender individuals have been raped and 68 murdered since 2015.

More From Pakistan:

Watch Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari exchange rings with Mahmood Choudhry

Watch Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari exchange rings with Mahmood Choudhry
Man arrested for using PUBG, 8 Ball Pool to blackmail kids into sending sexually explicit videos

Man arrested for using PUBG, 8 Ball Pool to blackmail kids into sending sexually explicit videos
Maryam says PDM to make 'big decisions', asks workers to not fall under 'pressure'

Maryam says PDM to make 'big decisions', asks workers to not fall under 'pressure'
1,128 candidates appear in Karachi University Visual Studies admission test 2021

1,128 candidates appear in Karachi University Visual Studies admission test 2021
Delay UHS Lahore professional BDS and MBBS exams, say angry students on Twitter

Delay UHS Lahore professional BDS and MBBS exams, say angry students on Twitter
Ex-Corps Commander Rawalpindi Lt Gen (retd) Mohsin Kamal passes away

Ex-Corps Commander Rawalpindi Lt Gen (retd) Mohsin Kamal passes away
Islamabad administration seals Shah Faisal Mosque's hall over violation of coronavirus SOPs

Islamabad administration seals Shah Faisal Mosque's hall over violation of coronavirus SOPs
Watch: On Sindh Culture Day, US Consulate Karachi members record message in Sindhi

Watch: On Sindh Culture Day, US Consulate Karachi members record message in Sindhi
Now Senate will hold NAB accountable, says Saleem Mandviwalla in hard-hitting press conference

Now Senate will hold NAB accountable, says Saleem Mandviwalla in hard-hitting press conference
Coronavirus in Pakistan: 3308 contract COVID-19 in single day, positivity ratio climbs to 7.94%

Coronavirus in Pakistan: 3308 contract COVID-19 in single day, positivity ratio climbs to 7.94%
7 coronavirus patients die in Peshawar hospital as oxygen cylinders fail to arrive on time

7 coronavirus patients die in Peshawar hospital as oxygen cylinders fail to arrive on time

Latest

view all