Nation mourns six years of APS Peshawar attack

A Reuters file photo of the APS attack in Peshawar.

The nation is mourning the sixth anniversary of the terror attack at the Army Public School in Peshawar that martyred 148 people, making it the deadliest act of terrorism in Pakistan's history.

"Today, six years ago, the nation was shocked and grieved by the extreme act of terrorism against children and teachers of APS," wrote Prime Minister Imran Khan. "The nation came together with a resolve to take on those responsible. We remain determined and are moving forward in fulfilling this commitment to the nation."

"The fateful “black day” continues to remain a scar on the collective memory of the nation. We cannot forget the agony of this day," stated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Twitter.



Read more: Will not rest till blood of APS martyrs is avenged, COAS addresses memorial

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar reflected that December 16, 2014, was not only a dark day for Pakistan but for humanity as well.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari noted that the bloodshed of innocent children and martyrs of the APS attack continue to shake the "conscience of the nation until the perpetrators and facilitators of this gory crime were not brought to justice".

He saluted the martyred students and their brave parents, whose immeasurable agony could only be felt by those who have lost their near and dear to terrorism.

“Being the son of a martyr Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, I, and the PPP, stand in complete solidarity with these parents,” he added.

"The terrorists snatched children and our future," wrote PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz. She added that the martyrs were avenged by the armed forces during her father, Nawaz Sharif's, government.

In his message to mark the day, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman said the "little heroes" were the nation's pride. "We will never forget what they did for the cause of the nation."

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said the sacrifices of the students martyred in the tragic APS incident would always be remembered. He added that the security forces and the nation are united to eliminate terrorism from the society and the government would always extend a helping hand to the bereaved families of the APS.

Read more: Families of martyrs call for peace as Pakistan commemorates 6th anniversary today

"Words will never be enough," wrote KP Finance and Health minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra. "On this day, the memory of those who sacrificed their lives at #APSPeshawar must spur us on to build a country where the future of millions of children is bright."





