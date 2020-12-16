Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 16 2020
By
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner named world’s highest-paid celebrity for 2020

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 16, 2020

Kylie Jenner named world’s highest-paid celebrity for 2020

US reality TV star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner has been named world’s highest paid celebrity for the year 2020 by the Forbes.

According to the annual list, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star topped the list of highest paid celebrities with a whooping $590 million earned last year.

The makeup mogul’s earnings were followed by her brother-in-law Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian’s husband netted $170 million this year.

According to Forbes, Kylie Jenner received bulk of the earnings from the sale of 51 percent of her Kylie Cosmetics company to the publicly-trade Coty.

The list shows that world’s highest-paid celebrities earned a combined $6.1 billion before taxes and fees, a $200 million drop from 2019 due to coronavirus pandemic.

Other stars who made it to the list included Roger Federer with $106m, Cristiano Ronaldo $105m (£780m) and Lionel Messi $104m.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle trolls Prince Harry’s ‘podcast voice’ in their new teaser

Meghan Markle trolls Prince Harry’s ‘podcast voice’ in their new teaser

FIA declares Meesha Shafi guilty of running 'smear campaign' against Ali Zafar

FIA declares Meesha Shafi guilty of running 'smear campaign' against Ali Zafar
Taylor Swift drops more remixes of ‘Willow’ after 'Dancing Witch'

Taylor Swift drops more remixes of ‘Willow’ after 'Dancing Witch'
Zayn Malik debuts platinum blonde hair in first public outing since becoming a dad

Zayn Malik debuts platinum blonde hair in first public outing since becoming a dad
Harry Styles updates 2021 European tour plans 'Till it is safe'

Harry Styles updates 2021 European tour plans 'Till it is safe'
Jennifer Aniston reveals what gives her the ‘confidence to take on the world’

Jennifer Aniston reveals what gives her the ‘confidence to take on the world’
‘Heer Ranjha’ actress Firdous Begum dies at age of 75

‘Heer Ranjha’ actress Firdous Begum dies at age of 75
No, Taylor Swift did not reveal Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s baby’s name

No, Taylor Swift did not reveal Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s baby’s name
Jameela Jamil wants to quit the celebrity life and become an EMDR therapist

Jameela Jamil wants to quit the celebrity life and become an EMDR therapist
Lana Del Rey engaged to guitarist Clayton Johnson: report

Lana Del Rey engaged to guitarist Clayton Johnson: report
Gigi Hadid steps out with her daughter in New York City: Photos inside

Gigi Hadid steps out with her daughter in New York City: Photos inside
Chadwick Boseman widely expected to be nominated for Best Actor Academy Award

Chadwick Boseman widely expected to be nominated for Best Actor Academy Award

Latest

view all