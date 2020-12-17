Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Dec 17 2020
Jennifer Aniston spotted shooting in LA after returning to 'The Morning Show' set

Thursday Dec 17, 2020

Jennifer Aniston was seen sporting a beige coat and was being photographed checking her makeup in a mirror

Jennifer Aniston was seen making her much-awaited comeback on the sets of her show The Morning Show.

On Tuesday, the starlet was seen shooting for a sequence in Los Angeles, after the show recently began production on Season 2.

Aniston was seen sporting a beige coat and was being photographed checking her makeup in a mirror as crew members wore face masks standing nearby.

Earlier, Aniston's co-star Reese Witherspoon revealed she has returned to the set of the show, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inspired by Brian Stelter’s Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV, the Morning Show premiered last November on Apple TV+.

