Lux Styles Awards 2020: Full list of winners

Lux Styles Awards ditched an in-person ceremony this year and decided to go virtual—much like some of the biggest award shows of the year across the globe.

The Lux Style Awards office announced on Thursday the complete list of winners this year in the categories of fashion, film, television and music.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Film:

Best Film

Laal Kabootar

Best Film Director

Kamal Khan [Laal Kabootar]

Best Film Actor – Viewer’s Choice

Ahmed Ali Akbar [Laal Kabootar]

Best Film Actress – Viewer’s Choice

Mahira Khan [Superstar]

Best Film Actor – Critics

Rashid Farooqui [Laal Kabootar]

Best Film Actress – Critics

Mahira Khan [Superstar]





Television:

Best TV Play

Merey Paas Tum Ho

Best Play Director

Kashif Nisar [Ranjha Ranjha Kardi]

Best Play Writer

Faiza Iftikhar [Ranjha Ranjha Kardi]

Best TV Actor – Critics

Zahid Ahmed [Ishq Zah e Naseeb]

Best TV Actress – Critics

Iqra Aziz [Ranjha Ranjha Kardi]

Best TV Actor – Viewer’s Choice

Imran Ashraf [Ranjha Ranjha Kardi]

Best TV Actress – Viewer’s Choice

Yumna Zaidi [Inkaar]

Best Emerging Talent TV

Shees Gul [Meray Paas Tum Ho]





Music:

Best Song:

Raavi – Sajjad Ali

Singer of the Year

Hadia Hashmi – Bol Hu

Best Emerging Talent

Big Foot Music – Hamad Khan and Sohaib Lari

Best Playback Singer

Behka Na [Parey Hut Love] – Ali Tariq

Best Original Soundtrack

Ranjha Ranjha – JB Sisters/Rahma Ali





Fashion:

Model of the Year – Male

Hasnain Lehri

Model of the Year – Female

Zara Abid [posthumous]

Best Fashion Photographer

Shahbaz Shazi

Best Makeup and Hair Artist

Saima Bargfrede

Best Emerging Talent