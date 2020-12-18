India and Israel campaigning against Pakistan: Murad Saeed

Federal Minister for Communications and Federal Minister for Postal Services Murad Saeed addressing an event in Islamabad, on December 17, 2020. — YouTube/Hum News Live

Murad says every Pakistani needs to play a role to exposed India's propaganda

Government aims to bring forward every social media account used against Pakistan

Imran Khan exposed the new era's Hitler — Modi, says Murad

Federal Minister for Communications and Federal Minister for Postal Services Murad Saeed said Thursday that India and Israel were campaigning against Pakistan, days after New Delhi's smear campaign against Pakistan was exposed in front of the world.



Addressing an event in Islamabad, Saeed said: "We (Pakistan) have exposed India on all forums, and now it is running a campaign to hide its failures."

Saeed said that India is spreading misinformation regarding Pakistan to cause harm to the country. "An Indian network was working since 15 years and spreading propaganda against Pakistan."



The federal minister, referring to the EU DisinfoLab's report, said that fake non-governmental organistions (NGOs) were being used to spread propaganda against Pakistan.

Every person needs to play a role to expose India

The minister stressed that every person would have to play their part in exposing the Indian propaganda. "This is not only the prime minister or the government's responsibility, everyone has to play their role."



Saeed said that the government aimed at bringing forward "every social media account" used to spread misinformation against Pakistan.

Speaking about the Kashmir issue, Saeed said that the government had moved forward with the cause and that the most human rights violations took place in India.

"India wanted to place Pakistan on the FATF's (Financial Action Task Force) 'black-list," he said.



Slamming the Opposition, he said that it was demanding an NRO over the FATF legislation. "Nawaz Sharif had invited (Indian Prime Minister Narendra) Modi to a wedding and that had harmed the Kashmir cause."

Talking about the prime minister's efforts against India, he said that the premier exposed Modi's terrorism to the world. "Imran Khan exposed the new era's Hitler — Modi."

Praising the prime minister, he said that ever since the cricketer-turned-politician became the country's chief executive, Pakistan "became known" for its tourism.

The disinformation campaign

More than 750 Indian backed websites covering over 119 countries have been operational for about 15 years with the sole purpose of undermining Pakistan within the European Union and United Nations, a report on investigative research conducted by the EU DisinfoLab revealed.

The operation has been given a name — the Indian Chronicles.

EU DisinfoLab's investigation reveals that the Srivastava Group backed the operation, while a leading Indian news agency — Asian News International (commonly known as ANI) — was used to boost it.

This campaign started in 2005 and is still functional.

India's aim? To discredit countries in conflict with it, with a focus on Pakistan and to some extent, China.

The EU DisinfoLab highlighted the operation's long-term objectives, which included promoting content against Pakistan and China and to consolidate power for India at international forums such as the EU and UN.

To pursue their objective, the operation appeared to support minorities, human rights NGOs, and think-tanks. It also created an illusion of institutional support from European institutions to these minority groups against Pakistan and China.

At the United Nations’ Human Rights Council, the operation was used to arrange side-events and demonstrations in support of minority rights, impersonate extinguished UN-accredited NGOs and use speaking slots reserved to various NGOs whose original missions seem unrelated.

Fake media was created in Brussels, Geneva and across the world and then repackaged and disseminated via ANI and obscure local media networks — at least in 97 countries — to multiply the repetition of online negative content about countries in conflict with India.