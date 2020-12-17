Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Dec 17 2020
By
Web Desk

Qatar to host 2030 Asian Games, 2034 edition goes to Saudi Arabia

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 17, 2020

Delegates at the 39th OCA General Assembly Meeting in Muscat after Doha was selected for the 2030 Asian Games. — AFP

OMAN, Kuwait: Qatar will host the 2030 Asian Games and Saudi Arabia will host the 2034 Asian Games, according to media reports that said a deal has been struck between the rival nations.

The Qatari capital of Doha beat Saudi Arabian counterpart Riyadh for the 2030 Asian Games in the vote at the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA)'s general assembly here on Wednesday.

The vote took place amid a bitter and long-running political dispute between Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Saudi Arabia is one of the four countries that have imposed a trade and travel boycott on Qatar since 2017. 

However, there have recently been indications the dispute could be resolved.

The OCA reached a deal to vote on the 2030 host but to give the other candidate the 2034 event.

"That means no winner, no loser," OCA president Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad al-Sabah of Kuwait said, thanking the Saudi and Qatari foreign ministers and conference host Oman for helping to broker the agreement. "Thank you, Asia, for solidarity and coordination."

Qatari bid officials wore masks and waved flags as they celebrated together. Vote totals were not immediately announced.

The vote on Wednesday was repeatedly delayed by problems with the electronic voting system with many delegates taking part remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic. In the hall, 26 delegates were given paper ballots and 19 voted remotely.

