MDCAT 2020 result: How you can apply for a recount of marks

The logo of the Pakistan Medical Council (PMC). — Twitter

The Pakistan Medical Commission has reissued the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2020 result a day after its first issue.

PMC took down the results it had issued on December 16 after several students complained of errors in it.

Now, if the students want their numbers to be recounted they can submit an online form here.

MDCAT 2020 result: Here's what PMC says you should do about a misprint in name

Moreover, if a student's identity information — name, date of birth, gender, or any other aspect — is not the same as on their CNIC, they can take it up with the PMC here.

"This correction will also be done free of cost after verifying the student’s CNIC record," the PMC said in a statement.