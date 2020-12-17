Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Dec 17 2020
By
Web Desk

MDCAT 2020 result: How you can apply for a recount of marks

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 17, 2020

The logo of the Pakistan Medical Council (PMC). — Twitter

The Pakistan Medical Commission has reissued the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2020 result a day after its first issue.

PMC took down the results it had issued on December 16 after several students complained of errors in it.

Now, if the students want their numbers to be recounted they can submit an online form here.

MDCAT 2020 result: Here's what PMC says you should do about a misprint in name

Moreover, if a student's identity information — name, date of birth, gender, or any other aspect — is not the same as on their CNIC, they can take it up with the PMC here.

"This correction will also be done free of cost after verifying the student’s CNIC record," the PMC said in a statement.

More From Pakistan:

PMC explains why MDCAT 2020 result was taken down

PMC explains why MDCAT 2020 result was taken down
MDCAT 2020 result: Here's what PMC says you should do about a misprint in name

MDCAT 2020 result: Here's what PMC says you should do about a misprint in name
Senate elections: PM Imran Khan's legal team say Opposition's resignations don't matter

Senate elections: PM Imran Khan's legal team say Opposition's resignations don't matter
MDCAT 2020 updated result announced by PMC

MDCAT 2020 updated result announced by PMC
Maryam Nawaz deletes tweet about Israeli news channel i24, PTI claims she 'exposed' Nawaz Sharif

Maryam Nawaz deletes tweet about Israeli news channel i24, PTI claims she 'exposed' Nawaz Sharif
Yet again, Lahore lands among top 5 cities with bad air quality

Yet again, Lahore lands among top 5 cities with bad air quality
FM Qureshi discusses welfare of Pakistani diaspora in the UAE with Dubai minister

FM Qureshi discusses welfare of Pakistani diaspora in the UAE with Dubai minister
India and Israel campaigning against Pakistan: Murad Saeed

India and Israel campaigning against Pakistan: Murad Saeed
'Calibri queen' Maryam Nawaz can't be expected to like any democracy sans PML-N in power: Awan

'Calibri queen' Maryam Nawaz can't be expected to like any democracy sans PML-N in power: Awan
'Chal chalao': Saeed Ghani takes jibe at Centre over Sheikh Rasheed's appointment

'Chal chalao': Saeed Ghani takes jibe at Centre over Sheikh Rasheed's appointment
Karachi University announces entry test results of Bachelor's programmes, visual studies dept

Karachi University announces entry test results of Bachelor's programmes, visual studies dept
‘Fascist govts implicate elected representatives in false cases’: Bilawal on Wazir’s arrest

‘Fascist govts implicate elected representatives in false cases’: Bilawal on Wazir’s arrest

Latest

view all