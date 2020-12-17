Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Dec 17 2020
By
Web Desk

MDCAT 2020 result: Here's what PMC says you should do about a misprint in name

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 17, 2020

The Pakistan Medical Commission on Thursday announced the Medical and Dental College Admission Test's (MDCAT) 2020 updated result after several students complained of errors in the previous issue.

However, even now, it seems that the PMC will be getting complaints as it has given the candidates the option to report errors.

Now, if a student's identity information — name, date of birth, gender or any other aspect — is not the same as on their CNIC, they can take it up with the PMC here.

Read more: MDCAT 2020 updated result announced by PMC

"This correction will also be done free of cost after verifying the student’s CNIC record," the PMC said in a statement.

Moreover, if the students want their numbers to be recounted they can submit an online form here.

More From Pakistan:

MDCAT 2020 updated result announced by PMC

MDCAT 2020 updated result announced by PMC
Maryam Nawaz deletes tweet about Israeli news channel i24, PTI claims she 'exposed' Nawaz Sharif

Maryam Nawaz deletes tweet about Israeli news channel i24, PTI claims she 'exposed' Nawaz Sharif
Yet again, Lahore lands among top 5 cities with bad air quality

Yet again, Lahore lands among top 5 cities with bad air quality
FM Qureshi discusses welfare of Pakistani diaspora in the UAE with Dubai minister

FM Qureshi discusses welfare of Pakistani diaspora in the UAE with Dubai minister
'Calibri queen' Maryam Nawaz can't be expected to like any democracy sans PML-N in power: Awan

'Calibri queen' Maryam Nawaz can't be expected to like any democracy sans PML-N in power: Awan
'Chal chalao': Saeed Ghani takes jibe at Centre over Sheikh Rasheed's appointment

'Chal chalao': Saeed Ghani takes jibe at Centre over Sheikh Rasheed's appointment
Karachi University announces entry test results of Bachelor's programmes, visual studies dept

Karachi University announces entry test results of Bachelor's programmes, visual studies dept
‘Fascist govts implicate elected representatives in false cases’: Bilawal on Wazir’s arrest

‘Fascist govts implicate elected representatives in false cases’: Bilawal on Wazir’s arrest
UK High Commissioner lauds Pakistan Army’s role in Afghan peace process, regional stability

UK High Commissioner lauds Pakistan Army’s role in Afghan peace process, regional stability
PTI cannot save govt through early Senate elections: Maryam Nawaz

PTI cannot save govt through early Senate elections: Maryam Nawaz
Supreme Court slams NAB for 'selectively applying its laws' on people

Supreme Court slams NAB for 'selectively applying its laws' on people
Pakistan expresses concern over US sanctions on Turkey

Pakistan expresses concern over US sanctions on Turkey

Latest

view all