MDCAT 2020 result: Here's what PMC says you should do about a misprint in name

The Pakistan Medical Commission on Thursday announced the Medical and Dental College Admission Test's (MDCAT) 2020 updated result after several students complained of errors in the previous issue.



However, even now, it seems that the PMC will be getting complaints as it has given the candidates the option to report errors.

Now, if a student's identity information — name, date of birth, gender or any other aspect — is not the same as on their CNIC, they can take it up with the PMC here.

Read more: MDCAT 2020 updated result announced by PMC

"This correction will also be done free of cost after verifying the student’s CNIC record," the PMC said in a statement.



Moreover, if the students want their numbers to be recounted they can submit an online form here.