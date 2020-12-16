Can't connect right now! retry
MDCAT 2020: PMC to reissue results after finding 'error'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 16, 2020


  • PMC says it is reconciling the results due to the complaints that some students have been incorrectly marked absent.
  • PMC says the results will be live as soon as the error has been rectified.
  • PMC says updated results will be on its website "shortly".

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) announced on Wednesday that it will reissue the results of the MDCAT 2020 after errors were identified by the candidates.

"Due to complaints showing some students to be incorrectly marked absent, the result is being reconciled," said the PMC adding that it will issue "updated results" on its website "shortly".

The regulatory body said that it has made its system offline to check for any "discrepancy" as it was a "computer generated result". 

The body assured the students that it will be "live as soon as the error has been checked".

The PMC had announced the MDCAT results on late Tuesday night.

According to an official announcement by the PMC, 121,181 students attempted the exam. Among these, 67,611 students passed, meaning they obtained more than 60% marks.

The candidates could view the result of the MDCAT 2020 here.

