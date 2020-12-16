Can't connect right now! retry
MDCAT 2020 result announced by PMC

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 16, 2020

The logo of the Pakistan Medical Council (PMC). — Twitter

The Pakistan Medical Commission late Tuesday night announced the result of Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2020.

The candidates can view the result of the MDCAT 2020 on the PMC's website.

According to an official announcement by PMC, 121,181 students attempted the exam.

Among these, 67,611 students passed, meaning they obtained more than 60% marks.

Meanwhile, various students of medicine have banded together to run a protest campaign on Twitter against the PMC over what they claim was an unfair MDCAT 2020 exam.

In a post on Twitter, one of the campaigners announced the start of "this battle against this TYRANNICAL GOV", asking students to use the #SaveOurFuture hashtag and requesting others to join in as well.

Want to read more about the protest? Click here

