Friday Dec 18 2020
Hassan Ali sends best wishes to Imad Wasim on his 32nd birthday

Friday Dec 18, 2020

Hassan Ali shared the picture on his Instagram. Photo Courtesy: Instagram/Hassan Ali
  • Imad Wasim was born on December 18, 1988, in Swansea, Glamorgan, Wales
  • Acclaimed cricket commentator, Zainab Abbass, also wished the Pakistani all-rounder on his birthday.
  • Imad is currently a part of the T20I squad playing against Kiwis in New Zealand.

Pakistani fast bowler Hassan Ali has wished a very happy birthday to his teammate Imad Wasim as the cricketer celebrates 32 years of his life on Friday.

"Happy happy wala birthday Big B @imadwasim have a good one," the cricketer wrote on Instagram.

Imad Wasim was born on December 18, 1988, in Swansea, Glamorgan, Wales. 

"Born in Glamorgan, England, Wasim’s cricketing journey is indeed an interesting one. The southpaw initially wanted to be a doctor but went to Pakistan to pursue his dream of playing cricket. He eventually met his destiny and emerged as a vital cog of Pakistan’s limited-overs team," cricket.yahoo.net reported.

Acclaimed cricket commentator, Zainab Abbass, also wished the Pakistani all-rounder on his birthday.

Imad is currently a part of the T20I squad playing against Kiwis in New Zealand.

