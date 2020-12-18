Hassan Ali sends best wishes to Imad Wasim on his 32nd birthday

Hassan Ali shared the picture on his Instagram. Photo Courtesy: Instagram/Hassan Ali

Imad Wasim was born on December 18, 1988, in Swansea, Glamorgan, Wales



Acclaimed cricket commentator, Zainab Abbass, also wished the Pakistani all-rounder on his birthday.



Imad is currently a part of the T20I squad playing against Kiwis in New Zealand.

Pakistani fast bowler Hassan Ali has wished a very happy birthday to his teammate Imad Wasim as the cricketer celebrates 32 years of his life on Friday.



"Happy happy wala birthday Big B @imadwasim have a good one," the cricketer wrote on Instagram.

"Born in Glamorgan, England, Wasim’s cricketing journey is indeed an interesting one. The southpaw initially wanted to be a doctor but went to Pakistan to pursue his dream of playing cricket. He eventually met his destiny and emerged as a vital cog of Pakistan’s limited-overs team," cricket.yahoo.net reported.



