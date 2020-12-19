'Australian surgical strike': Pakistani Twitterati revel following Indian batting's historic collapse

Australian bowler Pat Cummins reacts after dismissing Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw (L) for 4 runs on day 2 of the first test match between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia, December 18, 2020. Photo: AAP Image/Reuters

Cricket lovers anticipated a closely contested encounter on the third day of the first Test between Australia and India, hoping that the Men in Blue would capitalise on their 53-run lead and go up 1-0.

Even though India had lost one wicket by the end of Day 2, the visitors were still expected to set a sizable target for the hosts.

However, when India returned to the crease today, they suffered the most embarrassing of collapses, with their batsmen combining for just 36 runs - the lowest innings total in 88 years of Test cricket.

Following the result, many took to social media to express their shock at India’s performance.

