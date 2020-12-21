Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Dec 21 2020
Maryam Nawaz to arrive in Sukkur on Dec 26: party leader

Monday Dec 21, 2020

PML-N Vice-president Maryam Nawaz addressing media. Photo: Geo. tv/File 
  •  Maryam Nawaz will visit Sukkur on December 26 on PPP Chairman Bilawal Butto's invitation.
  • She will address Workers Convention at Dolphin Banquet Hall.
  • Party workers will welcome at Sukkur Interchange.

SUKKUR: PML-N Vice-president Maryam Nawaz will arrive in Sukkur on December 26 to attend Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) meeting, party's District President Khursheed Mirani confirmed on Monday.

This will be Maryam's first political appearance in rural Sindh after she accepted PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s invitation to attend the party’s December 27 rally in Larkana.

Maryam will address Workers Convention at Dolphin Banquet Hall on December 26. “Party workers will welcome Maryam Nawaz at Sukkur Interchange,” he said.

Read more: PDM demands govt step down till Jan 31 or face Opposition's long-march

The PPP has been working to organise another power show of the PDM on December 27 on the 13th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, The News reported.

PPP Chairman Bilawal, in this regard,  has contacted leaders of the alliance’s component parties and invited them to attend the rally.

“The party has intensified their efforts to make arrangements for a befitting welcome to the daughter of the party’s central leader,” PML-N MNA Kheal Das Kohistani had told The News.

“Her visit will not only help the party to reorganise its structure in the rural Sindh but also mobilise the workers and supporters to take part in the long march aimed at ousting the current government,” Kohistani added.

