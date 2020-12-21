Can't connect right now! retry
JUI-F's top brass to meet after Maulana Sherani accuses Fazlur Rehman of being 'selected'

Monday Dec 21, 2020

The former chairperson of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) and JUI-F's senior leader, Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani (L), and the chief of the JUI-F and PDM, Maulana Fazlur Rehman (R). Geo.tv/Files & REUTERS/Files

In brief:

  • Sources say JUI-F has convened a high-level emergency meeting on Dec 24 in Islamabad
  • Meeting comes on the back of Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani's accusations against Fazlur Rehman
  • Maulana Sherani had also contested an election for the provincial chief of the JUI-F's Balochistan chapter
  • JUI-F to conduct an inquiry into Maulana Sherani's accusations

ISLAMABAD/PESHAWAR: The JUI-F's top leadership is expected to hold a meeting after a senior party leader accused Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman of being "selected" — a title that the latter, as well as the Opposition parties, uses for Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sources informed Geo News that the JUI-F's top officials have convened a high-level emergency meeting on December 24 in Islamabad after Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani — the Council of Islamic Ideology's (CII) former chairperson — levelled allegations against the party's chief and PDM boss, Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

According to the sources, the CII's former chairperson had not raised any objection during Fazlur Rehman's election as the JUI-F's chief but has now suddenly expressed his displeasure.

Maulana Sherani had also contested an election for the provincial chief of the JUI-F's Balochistan chapter, the sources said, adding that the right-leaning party would also conduct a high-level inquiry into the senior leader's accusations.

Earlier, Maulana Sherani had criticised the JUI-F and PDM chief, asking how could Maulana Fazlur Rehman call PM Imran Khan a "selected" leader when he, himself, was "selected".

