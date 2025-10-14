 
Robbers on motorcycle loot women in Karachi's Orangi

In CCTV footage, the armed suspects can be seen snatching cash from victims

By
Syed Daniyal Hussain
|

October 14, 2025

The photograph shows two men robbing women in Karachis Orangi area.— Screengrab/GeoNews
KARACHI: Motorcycle-borne robbers looting women in Karachi’s Iqbal Market and Pakistan Bazar areas remain at large despite clear CCTV footage identifying the suspects.

According to reports, the culprits have carried out multiple incidents targeting women walking along the streets.

In the recently surfaced CCTV footage, the robbers can be seen snatching cash, mobile phones, and gold jewellery from their victims at gunpoint.

The video shows one of them collecting valuables from the women and handing them to his accomplice before fleeing the scene effortlessly.

Despite the availability of clear visuals, police have yet to make any arrests. Law enforcement officials said raids are underway in several areas to trace and apprehend the suspects.

The incident comes amid Karachi’s persistent wave of street crime, which continues to torment citizens despite repeated crackdowns.

Official data reveals that 43,419 cases of street crime were reported in the city during the first eight months of 2025. At least 60 people were killed and 216 were injured while resisting robberies, though police records officially acknowledge only 53 fatalities.

Between January and August, 11,268 mobile phones were snatched, 1,430 cars were either stolen or taken at gunpoint, and 30,721 motorcycles were lifted across the provincial capital.

