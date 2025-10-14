Police 'recover' millions in cash, gold foreign currency from Saad Rizvi's home

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Rizvi gestures to his supporters after being released from jail in Lahore, Pakistan, November 18, 2021. — Reuters

Punjab Police have released details of cash and valuables seized during a raid at the residence of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Rizvi.

According to the police, the items recovered include local and foreign currency, gold jewellery, luxury watches, prize bonds, and other valuables worth millions.

During the raid, officials found cash and gold amounting to several crores of rupees. The police said that Rs14.44 crore in Pakistani currency was seized from the residence, along with foreign currency, including ₹50,000 in Indian rupees.

The recovered foreign currency also included notes from the United Kingdom, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with a combined value exceeding Rs2.5 million.

In addition, Punjab Police said gold worth more than Rs6.34 crore was also recovered during the operation.

Meanwhile, police continue to search for Rizvi, whose whereabouts remain unknown after a crackdown on TLP protesters in Lahore, Punjab.

Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have registered a first information report (FIR) against Rizvi and local TLP leadership at the Rawat Police Station, Rawalpindi.

The FIR registered on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Najeeb Ullah also includes anti-terror clauses.

TLP’s planned march towards Islamabad left at least 40 government and private vehicles burnt and several shops set ablaze.

The violence, which took place between the night of October 12 and October 13, also left 48 police personnel injured, of which 17 suffered gunshot wounds, police sources said.

At least three TLP workers and a passerby died in the violent clashes, while initial reports showed that at least 30 civilians were also wounded.