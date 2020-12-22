Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday Dec 22 2020
By
Web Desk

Pak vs NZ: Waqar Younis skipping second Test and flying home for family time

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 22, 2020

Waqar Younis with his family. Photo: File
  • Bowling coach Waqar Younis to return early to spend time with family
  • Waqar hasn't met his family since June
  • Bowling coach will rejoin the side in time for the series against South Africa

NAPIER: Bowling coach Waqar Younis will not remain with the Pakistan cricket team for the second Test against New Zealand. He is leaving to meet his family.

Younis will return to Pakistan after the first Test against New Zealand to meet his family. He has not met them since June.

The Pakistan bowling coach had requested the team management to be granted leave so he can spend time with his family, who are in Lahore till January 17 before returning to Sydney, Australia.

Younis will rejoin the side in time for the series against South Africa, which starts with the first Test in Karachi on January 26.

Read more: Eoin Morgan backs Waqar Younis on mental health problems due to bio-secure bubble

“Considering Waqar has not seen his family since June and taking into account that our home series against South Africa, which follows the series against New Zealand, doesn’t finish until 14 February, we took a pragmatic view of his request and have allowed him to return home early so that he can spend additional time with his wife and children," said Pakistan manager Mansoor Rana.

Rana said had Younis returned to Pakistan with the side after the second Test, he would have only gotten a week with his family.

"For all of us, families always come first and we have in the past made similar exemptions so that our team members are able to achieve the correct work-life balance,” said Rana.

The Pakistan cricket team is in New Zealand since last month where they were placed under a 14-day quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Pakistan is currently playing its T20 series against the Kiwis and has lost the first two matches already. 

The Test series will start from December 26 with the first Test scheduled to take place at Mount Maunganui in New Zealand.

More From Sports:

Pak vs NZ: Shadab Khan opts to field first in final T20 against New Zealand

Pak vs NZ: Shadab Khan opts to field first in final T20 against New Zealand
'Great honour': Javed Afridi responds after receiving first Silk Road Friendship Ambassador award

'Great honour': Javed Afridi responds after receiving first Silk Road Friendship Ambassador award
Shahid Afridi takes family to ancestral village to 'connect with roots'

Shahid Afridi takes family to ancestral village to 'connect with roots'
Pakistan cricketers can now take their families on official trips abroad: PCB

Pakistan cricketers can now take their families on official trips abroad: PCB
Pak vs NZ: Mohammad Rizwan to lead Pakistan as Babar Azam ruled out of first Test

Pak vs NZ: Mohammad Rizwan to lead Pakistan as Babar Azam ruled out of first Test
Why did Pakistan lose T20 series against New Zealand?

Why did Pakistan lose T20 series against New Zealand?
Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam should be called back immediately from New Zealand, urges Sarfraz Nawaz

Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam should be called back immediately from New Zealand, urges Sarfraz Nawaz
Pak vs NZ: Twitter reacts to Mohammad Hafeez's unbeaten 99 runs in 2nd T20I

Pak vs NZ: Twitter reacts to Mohammad Hafeez's unbeaten 99 runs in 2nd T20I
Shahid Afridi joins Qalandars for T10 League

Shahid Afridi joins Qalandars for T10 League
Pak vs NZ: New Zealand pummel Pakistan, win second T20 and series

Pak vs NZ: New Zealand pummel Pakistan, win second T20 and series
Mohammad Amir says Pakistan cricket must shed 'yes boss' culture

Mohammad Amir says Pakistan cricket must shed 'yes boss' culture
FIFA appoints Muneer Sadhana as acting chairman for Pakistan Football Federation

FIFA appoints Muneer Sadhana as acting chairman for Pakistan Football Federation

Latest

view all