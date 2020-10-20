Eoin Morgan backs Waqar Younis on mental health problems due to bio-secure bubble

Pakistan's bowling coach Waqar Younis and England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan. Photo: File

After Pakistan's Bowling Coach Waqar Younis warned that players will face mental health problems by playing in a bio-secure bubble, England captain Eoin Morgan has also backed his calls, adding that players can choose to drop out if they wish to.

Morgan said England's players can withdraw from tours if they feel playing in bio-secure bubbles during the COVID-19 pandemic will take a toll on their mental health.

"We've spoken about this as a team and we've accepted that guys will come in and out of the bubble as they feel it is affecting their mental health," Morgan said during an online charity event.

"I do think we will see people pull out of tours. That's just going to be the reality of things," said Morgan who is currently in a bio-secure bubble for the Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates.

The English players will face similar curbs on movement when they tour South Africa next month.

Morgan said it was important to create an environment for players to be comfortable with making that decision.

"I don't think people should look down on it and they shouldn't feel like people aren't doing their job or not committing to their country," the 34-year-old added.

"That's a reactive way of dealing with things and we want to be at the forefront of making it acceptable for people to say 'I need to spend time with my family now and I'm taking this tour off' just because of the extraordinary circumstances."

Last week, former Pakistani pacer Waqar Younis had warned of mental health issues that players may face while remaining in a bio-secure bubble.

“Playing in the bio secure bubble is not easy. If the coronavirus takes too long, problems can arise for the players,” said the former captain. He accepted that such a thing had not surfaced as of yet but clarified that this does not mean that mental health issues will not emerge in the future.

Waqar Younis said that the problem was not only for Pakistan and England but a worldwide problem. He also shared that any player who chooses to opt-out of a tour during these times then their decision should be respected.



Sports across the world were called after the coronavirus turned into a global pandemic. Many games have resumed worldwide with no fans allowed to enter the stadium and with strict coronavirus safety protocols to be followed.

Like other sports, cricket is also being played without fans and in bio-secure bubbles as well to ensure that players do not et infected and the fans continue to watch their favourite sport.